U.S. Ambassador Meets Mexican Governors, Then Visits Brownsville

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico says he’s reached an agreement with Mexican border governors to expand and build more international bridges. Ambassador Ken Salazar and other U.S. officials met with the governors Wednesday in Reynosa.

The agreement is designed to make trade between the two countries faster and easier. Salazar and the governors discussed immigration concerns, though no plans to alleviate a surge in illegal border crossings were announced.

Salazar took some time after the meeting to tour a site in Brownsville where a joint venture between the U.S. and Mexico is being proposed.