U.S. And China Hold Informal Nuclear Talks

FILE - The American and Chinese flags (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The U.S. and China are holding informal talks about nuclear arms. Reuters says delegations from Washington and Beijing met for the first time in five years last March at a hotel conference room in Shanghai to hold informal nuclear arms talks, especially regarding Taiwan.

The Chinese delegation reportedly said they were “absolutely convinced” they could prevail in a conventional fight over Taiwan without using nuclear weapons. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, a claim the democratic island rejects.

