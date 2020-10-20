U.S. And Mexico Reach Water Delivery Agreement

With just days to spare, an agreement has been reached in which Mexico will make good on the amount of water it is required to deliver to the U.S. under a 1944 binational treaty:

(Audio: Sonny Hinojosa general manager of Hidalgo County Irrigation District Number 2)

That’s Sonny Hinojosa, the general manager of Hidalgo County Irrigation District Number 2, who tells 710 KURV the water payment will be made Friday, one day before the treaty deadline.

Mexico had been reluctant to make the water delivery, and a group of farmers had violently seized a key dam in Chihuahua state to stop any transfer claiming they needed the water for their crops. As a result of the agreement, Hinojosa says Valley farmers will have about double the amount of water that they’d been allocated in August.