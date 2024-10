The U.S. is putting up 135-million-dollars in new humanitarian assistance for Palestinians. That’s according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The aid will help provide clean water and maternal health resources for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken also said American negotiators will meet with their Israeli and Qatari counterparts to revive ceasefire talks. He made the announcement alongside Qatari officials, who have been one of the main liaisons in negotiations with Hamas.