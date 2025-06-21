U.S. Bombs Iranian Nuclear Facilities

President Trump says the U.S. has bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, where he said American bombers attacked three nuclear sites, including the fortified Fordow facility. All planes are reportedly out of Iranian airspace. The attacks come after Trump said earlier this week he would decide within two weeks if the U.S. would attack Iran. Israel and Iran have been going back and forth striking each other for more than a week. Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Tehran promises to retaliate.