Flags at the U.S. Capitol are being flown at half-staff to show support for Israel. Capitol Police notified staff from the House and Senate that flags throughout the complex will remain lowered for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reportedly moving U.S. Navy ships and military aircraft closer to Israel in response to Saturday’s surprise attacks by Hamas militants. Along with the show of support, the ships and aircraft could be used to evacuate Americans if needed.