U.S. Capitol Police To Open Regional Offices Including In Texas

In response to a growing number of threats against members of Congress, U.S. Capitol Police plan to open regional offices across the country — including one in Texas. The Texas office location has not been determined.

Capitol Police officials cite a 300-percent increase in threats against members of Congress over the past seven years.

The agency plans to open offices in Boston and Milwaukee. It already has regional offices in Florida and California, which it opened following the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.