U.S. Consulate In Matamoros Issues Travel Warning, Cites Kidnappings Of U.S. Citizen Bus Passengers

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A travel warning from the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros is urging Americans to avoid bus travel through Tamaulipas where passengers from the U.S. are being kidnapped for ransom.

The warning states the Consulate General is aware of organized crime kidnappings occurring on intercity buses departing Reynosa and that American passengers are being targeted for ransom.

Tamaulipas is already under a do not travel warning from the State Department. That warning states criminal groups target passenger buses and private vehicles for ransom kidnappings.