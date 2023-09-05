LOCALTRENDING

U.S. Consulate Sounds Alert During Deadly Gunbattle In Matamoros

Four gunmen were killed in a shootout with Mexican marines in Matamoros Monday – a clash that triggered a shelter-in-place alert from the U.S. Consulate.

The Consulate issued the alert to its employees, quote – due to gun violence occurring in the city. The Tamaulipas state communications office said the gunbattle occurred during an operation by Mexican security forces related to the investigation of a kidnapping.

It was back in March when four U.S. citizens were attacked and abducted when they drove into what was a gunbattle between rival drug cartels in Matamoros. The Americans were found days later in a wooden shack outside of Matamoros but two of the friends had died from their gunshot wounds.

