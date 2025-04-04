U.S. Couple Detained In Mexico Now Back In Michigan

A Michigan couple held in a Mexican prison for the past month are now back in the U.S. Christy and Paul Akeo of Spring Arbor said they were arrested in Cancun last month over a payment dispute with a resort company.

Palace Elite Resorts said they defrauded them out of 117-thousand dollars. A state attorney in Mexico says the couple reached an agreement with the timeshare company for an undisclosed amount of money, and the criminal case against them was dropped.

Lawyers for the couple said Thursday that they have been released and are now back in Michigan.