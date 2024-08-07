U.S. Court Upholds MD Assault Rifle Ban

A federal appeals court is upholding a Maryland ban on assault rifles. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled on Tuesday that the ban did not violate the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms, because semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15 are “military-style weapons designed for sustained combat operations” that are “ill-suited and disproportionate to the need for self-defense.”

Lawyers for one of the plaintiffs in the case, a gun rights group called the Firearms Policy Coalition, say they will seek a review from the U.S. Supreme Court.