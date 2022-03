A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Russia appears to be pulling out all the stops on its invasion of Ukraine. A senior U.S. defense official told CNN Sunday that the country has fired 600 missiles on its neighbor, and they’ve also amassed 95 percent of their combat power inside Ukraine.

Despite the show of strength, the Russian assault continues to be slowed by the strong Ukrainian resistance. The military convoy that is north of Kyiv also remains stalled, and there hasn’t been an update on how far it is from the city’s