U.S. Delays Mexico Tariffs For One Month

President Trump says tariffs on Mexico will be put on hold for one month. The news caused the stock market to rebound slightly after falling sharply to start the day.

Trump’s decision comes after he spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum this morning. In a post on X, Sheinbaum said Mexico will send ten-thousand National Guard members to the U.S. border to prevent drug trafficking into the U.S.

On Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. will negotiate with Mexico to attempt get a “deal” done between the two countries. Tariffs against Canada and China are still set to go into effect just after midnight.