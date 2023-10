The body of a killed Hamas militant lies on the ground at the site of a music festival, near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Thursday. Oct. 12, 2023. At least 260 Israeli festivalgoers were killed during the attack last Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul says Egypt warned Israel of a possible strike by Hamas three days before the attack.

McCaul, the chairman of the House foreign affairs committee, told reporters Wednesday that the details are classified, but that a warning was given.

McCaul said the attack may have been planned as long as a year ago adding, “We’re not quite sure how we missed it,” or “how Israel missed it.” Egypt has not commented on McCaul’s statement.