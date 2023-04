In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline. (Maheen S via AP)

The U.S. Embassy is warning American citizens in Sudan to shelter in place until further notice. Sudan’s military says it has agreed to help evacuate citizens from other countries including the United States as fighting rages on between the army and a rival group in the capital city of Khartoum.

An American is among at least 400 people killed so far. The Pentagon is ramping up forces in the region as the Biden administration weighs the possible evacuation of the U.S. Embassy.