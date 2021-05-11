U.S. Fuel Supplies Tighten As Pipeline Shut Down 5th Day

Gasoline supplies are tightening up as the pipeline that carries almost half the fuel used on the East Coast is shut down for a fifth day.

Colonial Pipeline says it’s working to “substantially” resume operations by the end of this week after shutting down its network due to a cyber attack last Friday.

The FBI blames the attack on a criminal gang known as DarkSide, believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe. A statement issued in the group’s name Monday said their goal is to make money, not create “problems for society.”