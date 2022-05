File: In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a submarine of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

File: In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a submarine of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

A top U.S. general says Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not having “game-changing” effects on the war.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said this is the first time hypersonic weapons have ever been used in combat. Milley confirmed the U.S. analyzed each strike, but did not elaborate on any details.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would elevate from hypersonics to nuclear weapons.