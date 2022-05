The U.S. has already delivered most of the howitzers it’s pledging to support Ukraine.

A senior U.S. defense official said the country has sent “more than 85” of the 90 long-range weapons promised to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion. That’s in addition to the more than 110-thousand of the almost 200-thousand ammunition rounds.

The official added that “more than 310” Ukrainian soldiers are now trained on the howitzers and another “50 plus” are going through training now.