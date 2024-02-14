U.S. Investigating Possible Misuse Of Weapons By Israel

The U.S. is investigating whether Israel misused bombs and missiles in airstrikes that killed civilians. That’s according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The State Department is also looking into if Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon. The report says weapons investigators suspect a two-thousand-pound bomb provided by the U.S. was used in an airstrike on a refugee camp that killed over 125 people.

If it’s determined Israel misused weapons from the U.S. then investigators could recommend stopping military aid or suggest restrictions.