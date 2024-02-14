NATIONAL

U.S. Investigating Possible Misuse Of Weapons By Israel

jsalinasBy 195 views
0

The U.S. is investigating whether Israel misused bombs and missiles in airstrikes that killed civilians. That’s according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The State Department is also looking into if Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon. The report says weapons investigators suspect a two-thousand-pound bomb provided by the U.S. was used in an airstrike on a refugee camp that killed over 125 people.

If it’s determined Israel misused weapons from the U.S. then investigators could recommend stopping military aid or suggest restrictions.

Mexican Regulators Tell Amazon To Wall Off Prime TV, Reveal Its Algorithms And Open Up Delivery

Previous article

House Intelligence Committee Chair Warns Of A Serious National Security Threat

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL