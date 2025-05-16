U.S. Judge Dismisses Charges Against Migrants For Entering NM “Military Zone”

A federal judge in New Mexico is dismissing charges against dozens of migrants who were arrested for entering a U.S. military zone created by the Trump administration.

From late Wednesday into Thursday, a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Cruces ruled that in 98 separate filings, the federal government had failed to demonstrate that the undocumented migrants knew they were entering a military zone created last month along the southern border. All the defendants have now had their trespassing charges dismissed but still face charges of crossing the border illegally.