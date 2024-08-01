U.S. Justice Department Accuses Texas Of Violating Rights Of Juveniles

The U.S. Justice Department says Texas routinely violated the civil rights of juveniles at five of its detention facilities. The department held a virtual press conference today saying Texas used excessive force, failed to protect juveniles from sexual abuse, and also discriminated against children with disabilities.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says the investigation into the state’s alleged failures began in October 2021.

The investigation focused on the treatment of children in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. In its report, the Justice Department says staffers at state facilities often used physical force against child detainees, including the frequent use of pepper spray to address misbehavior.