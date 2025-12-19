(Washington, DC) — The U.S. has launched air strikes targeting ISIS in Syria. That’s according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who announced on X Friday that U.S. forces conducted Operation Hawkeye Strike in response to an attack on U.S. forces last week.

Two National Guardsmen and one civilian interpreter were killed in that attack. Hegseth said the strikes don’t mark the beginning of a war, but rather a declaration of vengeance. The strikes targeted “ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites.”