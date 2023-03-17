NATIONAL

U.S. Lawmakers Heading To Mexico

jsalinasBy
File: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A bipartisan group of high-ranking lawmakers is headed to Mexico this weekend where they’ll meet with that nation’s President. Republican Senator John Cornyn says he wants to know why so many people on the terror watch list are being caught crossing into his home state of Texas.

New numbers show there were 16 terror watchlist arrests at the southern border in February alone. The head of the Border Patrol says they’ve caught nearly one-million migrants from 147 countries since the start of the fiscal year.

