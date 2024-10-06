U.S. Lets Starlink Provide Direct-To-Cell Coverage

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and T-Mobile were allowed by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Sunday to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities. This was done to provide coverage for cellphones in areas in North Carolina devastated by Hurricane Helene.

A spokesperson for the FCC said that the agency remains committed to helping with recovery efforts in states affected by Hurricane Helene. SpaceX said the satellites have been enabled and are broadcasting emergency alerts to cellphones on all networks in North Carolina.

T-Mobile acknowledged that SpaceX’s direct-to-cell constellation is not in full deployment, but even a test version would be beneficial in providing services to those in affected areas.