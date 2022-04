The life expectancy in the U.S. is showing another decline from last year. Data from medRxiv revealed the life expectancy rate in 2021 dropped another six months.

In 2020, it dropped by two years and was the largest decline since World War Two. The study has not yet been peer reviewed. Since 2019, the country’s life expectancy has fallen from almost 79-years to about 76-and-a-half years.