A woman looks at her phone as she passes an Olympic logo inside the main media center for the Beijing Winter Olympics Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

U.S. news organizations are worried about China infecting reporters’ cellphones and laptops with sophisticated tracking software during the upcoming Winter Olympics.

The Washington Post says many are arming reporters with brand new phones and laptops. The plan is to simply leave the equipment behind once the events are over.

Meantime, the Committee to Protect Journalists is warning reporters they may be under surveillance by Chinese authorities during the Olympics.