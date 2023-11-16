U.S. Rep. Fallon Decides To Run For Reelection After All, Not For Former Texas Senate Seat

U.S. Representative Pat Fallon is running for re-election after all, instead of his previous seat in the Texas Senate.

The Frisco Republican filed Monday for Senate District 30, a reliably red district that extends from DFW to the Oklahoma border. On Tuesday, Fallon said he’d changed his mind and decided to seek reelection. It was a matter of conflicting loyalties.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson both told Fallon they wanted him in their chambers. But Fallon says his son was upset at the thought that he would leave Congress.