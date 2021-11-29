NATIONALTRENDING

U.S. Restricting Air Travel From Parts Of Africa

The U.S. is restricting air travel from South Africa and seven other nearby countries over concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

The newly-identified Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa. President Biden said Sunday the new travel restrictions are a precautionary measure. Biden will provide Americans with an update on his administration’s response today.

The White House made the announcement Sunday. It comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci said it will take about two weeks to collect more data on the new strain.

