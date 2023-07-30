U.S. Senate Gives OK To Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion

Legislation that would expand the Starr-Camargo International Bridge is halfway to President Biden’s desk.

The Senate has passed a bill that would increase the number of lanes on the bridge that connects Rio Grande City and Camargo. It’ll now be considered in the House. The bridge expansion is expected to be paid for through existing tolls.

The bipartisan bill was drafted by Texas Senator John Cornyn and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who say the expansion project will further ease truck congestion at the U.S.-Mexico border.