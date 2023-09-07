U.S. Sending Depleted-Uranium Munitions To Ukraine

The Biden administration is, for the first time, sending depleted-uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine. The shipment of the controversial munitions is part of a new 175-million dollar aid package.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday the decision comes after months of debate over the armor-piercing rounds which are expected to be highly effective against Russian tanks.

U.S. officials say the munitions are common and don’t pose a radioactive threat. Critics argue that the rounds have dangerous health risks, including cancer, from touching or ingesting depleted-uranium dust.