U.S. Sending Patriot Missiles To Slovakia After Slovakia Gives Air Defense To Ukraine

The U.S. is reportedly sending Patriot missiles to Slovakia after the country gave an air defense system to Ukraine.

A U.S. defense official said the missiles have been already moved from Germany to Poland so it can be transfered quickly to Slovakia. The missiles will stay in the country temporarily and will be manned by U.S. troops.

The Patriot missiles are used to intercept and destroy enemy missiles. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he salutes generosity of Slovakia and added its a strong testament to far Ukraine’s neighbors will go to help defend themselves against the Russian invasion.