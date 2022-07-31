U.S. Share Of Reservoir Water Drops To Near-Record Low Levels

Water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs have fallen to the lowest they’ve been in a quarter-century. The most recent numbers released Friday by the IBWC and its Mexican counterpart show the U.S. share of water storage in both reservoirs is at 22.9 percent. That’s the lowest level since dropping below 25 percent in 1998.

Falling below 25 percent has also triggered Stage 2 water restrictions for customers of the Brownsville Public Utility Board and Valley Municipal Utility District Number 2 which covers Rancho Viejo. It’s only the second time in history that the BPUB has implemented Stage 2 restrictions.

Under Stage 2, all of the voluntary restrictions encouraged under Stage 1 become mandatory. The executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says at this point, all municipalities should be implementing their Drought Contingency Plans in order to save as much of our limited water supplies as possible.