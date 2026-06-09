The U.S. is launching strikes against Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday afternoon that the “self-defense strikes” were conducted at the direction of the President. This after President Trump said the U.S. must respond to the attack on the helicopter out of necessity.

The two servicemembers who were on the Apache helicopter are safe. Last night, the president suggested that a peace deal with Iran could be possible within the next “two or three days.”