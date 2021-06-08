U.S. Supreme Court Denies Petition From Convicted Ex-Valley Police Chief

A one-time Valley police chief took it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court – only to have it decline to hear the 5-year-old case. The justices denied a petition from former Indian Lake police chief John Chambers to review his 2016 records tampering conviction.

Chambers was found guilty of instructing a subordinate officer to falsify government documents to show that 14 reserve officers had passed a firearms training course.

Chambers, who last year was a Republican candidate for Cameron County sheriff, was sentenced to two years in prison. The Supreme Court sent the case back to the 103rd state District Court, where it was originally tried.