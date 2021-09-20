U.S. To Ease Travel Restrictions On Fully Vaccinated Visitors

The U.S. is planning to ease travel restrictions on visitors from the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Starting in November, adult foreign nationals can travel to the U.S., but must be fully vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between passengers flying in internationally. This comes after thousands of European citizens with families in the U.S. have been kept apart for most of the pandemic.

The White House is expected to formally announce the easing of restrictions for international travelers later today.