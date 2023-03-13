U.S. To Extend Legal Stay For Ukrainian Refugees Who Entered US Through Mexico

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees who entered the U.S. through the southern border will be able to stay in the U.S. legally for at least another year.

CBS News reports the federal government will extend the parole grant of Ukrainians processed at the southern border between February and April of last year following Russia’s invasion. More than 20-thousand Ukrainians entered the country from Mexico and they were exempt from the pandemic restriction known as Title 42.

The Biden administration in late April created a formal program for displaced Ukrainians to fly to the U.S. directly if they had American sponsors.