People walk by a building collapsed following an earthquake in Shikamachi, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

People walk by a building collapsed following an earthquake in Shikamachi, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

The U.S. will be sending military logistical support to parts of Japan that were devastated by a powerful earthquake.

The seven-point-six magnitude quake killed at least 92 people on New Year’s Day and left over 30-thousand homeless.

U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said today that the U.S. is “here to support our friend and ally,” and that “military logistical support, food, and other supplies are being readied.” Over 50-thousand U.S. military personnel are based in Japan.