President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are in talks to open up travel between the U.S. and the UK. Biden is in Great Britain through Sunday for the G7 Summit.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Biden met with Johnson ahead of the summit to discuss opening a transatlantic travel corridor between the U.S. and Britain. Raab told Sky News “we’ve got an idea about how to take it forward,” but nothing to announce yet.