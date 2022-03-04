U.S.-UN Ambassador: Nuclear Plants Cannot Be Part Of Invasion Of Ukraine

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the UN Security Council, Friday, March 4, 2022. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency open meeting on the attack on Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The U.S. ambassador to the UN says nuclear facilities cannot be part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia must not interfere with more than a dozen nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Her comments followed a Russian attack on one nuclear facility.

Thomas-Greenfield called it highly irresponsible behavior that could have caused a “nuclear catastrophe.” She also accused Russia of destroying critical infrastructure inside Ukraine. Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President Vladimir Putin must “stop this madness” and end the invasion.