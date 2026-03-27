President Trump has given Iran another ten days to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face an attack on its energy infrastructure.

Trump says talks with Iran are going very well, although Iran’s leadership has rejected a 15-point U.S. proposal to end the war.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff said during a Cabinet meeting yesterday that several countries have agreed to mediate talks between the U.S. and Iran and have asked Tehran for a high-level meeting. Witkoff said there were “strong signs” that Tehran was ready to negotiate.