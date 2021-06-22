UAE’s Capital Apparently Offering COVID Vaccines To Tourists

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a man receives his Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a medical staffer at Guru Nanak Darbar temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, has apparently started offering free coronavirus vaccines to tourists flying into the emirate, a move that could entice travelers and help revive the country's struggling tourism industry. While no official announcement was made on the matter, the health authority's phone application showed updated criteria for vaccine access on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, saying visitors to the capital could now get the COVID-19 shot by presenting their passports. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has apparently started offering free coronavirus vaccines to tourists flying into emirate, a move that could entice travelers and help revive the country’s struggling tourism industry.

While Abu Dhabi has made no official announcement on the matter, the health authority’s phone application showed updated criteria for vaccine access on Tuesday. It said visitors to the capital could now get the COVID-19 shot by presenting their passports. Previously, vaccine recipients in the emirate had to show proof of Emirati residency.

The government-run media office did not immediately respond to request for comment. Abu Dhabi will lift mandatory quarantine measures on travelers from an approved list of countries starting July 1.