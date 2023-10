Picketers are reflected in a puddle as they strike outside of the General Motors assembly plant, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Picketers are reflected in a puddle as they strike outside of the General Motors assembly plant, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The United Auto Workers union is celebrating a tentative agreement with Ford. The agreement could signal the beginning of the end of the strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers that’s been ongoing since September.

The tentative deal with Ford will have to be ratified by UAW members before it becomes official. Over 40-thousand workers have walked off the job since the UAW went on strike demanding higher wages and better benefits.