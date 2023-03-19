WORLD

UBS To Buy Credit Suisse For Nearly $3.25B To Calm Turmoil

jsalinas
Colm Kelleher, Chairman UBS, left, and Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter during a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday March 19, 2023. Banking giant UBS is acquiring its smaller rival Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Sunday. Sunday’s news conference by the Federal Council, the seven-member governing body that includes Berset, follows the collapse of two large U.S. banks last week that spurred a frantic, broad response from the U.S. government to prevent any further bank panics. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

(AP) — Swiss President Alain Berset said banking giant UBS is acquiring its smaller rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

The combination of the two biggest and best-known Swiss banks, each with storied histories dating back to the mid-19th century, amounts to a thunderclap for Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center — leaving it on the cusp of having a single national champion in banking.

While UBS is buying Credit Suisse, UBS officials said they plan to sell off parts of Credit Suisse, or reduce the size of the bank over the coming months and years.

