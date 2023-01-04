UFC President Dana White Seen On Video Slapping His Wife

FILE - Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas, on Oct. 6, 2018. White was caught on video released by TMZ slapping his wife while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — TMZ has released video of UFC Pesident Dana White slapping his wife, Anne. The two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month. White told the website he was “embarrassed” and concerned for how his three children are affected. The video shows the couple arguing before Anne White slaps her husband, who slaps back before others intervene. Anne White said in a statement to TMZ that her husband’s actions were “out of character” and that both had been drinking. A UFC spokesman declined to comment or issue a statement to The Associated Press.