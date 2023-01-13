UFO Reports Rise To 510, Not Aliens But Still A Threat To US

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. That’s according to a declassified intelligence report summary released Thursday. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says that’s because the events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for flight safety or spying. The classified version of the report addresses how many of those objects were found near locations where nuclear power plants operate or nuclear weapons are stored.