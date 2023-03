The University of Houston system is removing diversity, equity, and inclusion statements from its hiring practices. UH Chancellor Renu Khator send an email to the campus community on Friday announcing the end of D-E-I statements or factors in the system’s hiring or promotion processes.

Khator says the system is making the move so as to “ensure compliance with state and federal law.” Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced last month that the use of D-E-I initiatives is illegal in hiring decisions.