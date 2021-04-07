UK Advises Limiting AstraZeneca In Under-30s Amid Clot Worry

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. British authorities recommended Wednesday, April 7, that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators both in the U.K. and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

(AP) — British authorities have recommended that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots.

Wednesday’s recommendation comes as regulators both in the U.K. and the European Union continue to emphasize that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the risks for most people.

The European Medicines Agency did note it has found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots, but left it up to member nations whether to restrict its use. The vaccine is critical to global immunization campaigns and a pillar of the U.N.-backed program aimed at getting vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries.