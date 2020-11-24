UK Eases Restrictions So Families Can Gather Over Christmas

A woman sits amid Christmas trees in Covent Garden, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions of people when a four-week lockdown in England comes to an end next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(AP) – The British government is relaxing coronavirus restrictions so that friends and families can gather over the holidays. Up to three households will be able to form a “Christmas bubble” for five days over the festive season, and members can move freely between them.

People are currently barred from visiting members of other households in much of the U.K. in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and there are limits on travel to high-infection areas.

In another change, the 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in England from most destinations will be reduced to as little as five days if they test negative for COVID-19.