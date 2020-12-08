UK, EU Leaders To Meet Wednesday Amid Brexit No-Deal Signals

(AP) – The leaders of Britain and the European Union will meet in the next 24 hours for a final push at a Brexit deal, as the two sides warned that the chances of a post-Brexit trade deal by a year-end deadline is slipping away.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Tuesday that “I look forward to welcoming UK Prime Minister áBorisJohnson tomorrow evening. áWe will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement.” Johnson’s office confirmed the two leaders would hold a dinner meeting on Wednesday.

Britain is due to leave the EU’s economic structures on Jan. 1, a rupture that could cause upheaval for businesses on both sides of the English Channel if there is no trade deal.