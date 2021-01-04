WORLD

UK First In World To Start Using Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Jennifer Dumasi is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, during a visit to view the vaccination programme at the Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021, part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The U.K. has became the first country in the world to start using the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca. It is ramping up a nationwide vaccination program as rising infection rates are putting an unprecedented strain on British hospitals. Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, received the first shot at Oxford University Hospital. The U.K. is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past six days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says tougher restrictions will be announced soon as Britain struggles to control a new, more contagious virus variant.

